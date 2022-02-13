Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,430,065 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.