Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $118,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,430,065. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

