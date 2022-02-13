Elrond Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $186.99 or 0.00446345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $259.64 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00183802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00024344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,730,066 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

