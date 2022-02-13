Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
ENB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 10,717,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
