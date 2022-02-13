Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

ENB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 10,717,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

