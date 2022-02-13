Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.88% of Encompass Health worth $65,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

