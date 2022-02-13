Enigma (ENG) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $530,079.73 and $193,080.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00243234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.