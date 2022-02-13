Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

