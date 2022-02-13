Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

