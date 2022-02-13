Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,720 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

