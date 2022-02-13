Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.