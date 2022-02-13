Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $330.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.54. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.