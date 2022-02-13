Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,485 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $13,544,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

