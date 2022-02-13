Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 394,255 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

