Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

