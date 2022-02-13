Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after acquiring an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

