Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.62 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $14,755,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

