Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.87 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $1,082.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

