Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.13 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,850,000 after buying an additional 627,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,604,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,363. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $75.36 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

