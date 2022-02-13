Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $2.40 Million in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.50% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.13 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.