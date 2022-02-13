Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 45,690 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $228,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,415.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

