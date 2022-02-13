Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 843 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in argenx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in argenx by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $378.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.00 and a 200-day moving average of $306.67.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

