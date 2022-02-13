Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

