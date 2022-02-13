Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $415,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.