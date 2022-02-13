Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,613 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

