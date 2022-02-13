Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,138 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.23 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

