Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,105 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,405,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AMERCO by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in AMERCO by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of UHAL opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $671.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.12. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $498.03 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

