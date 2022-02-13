Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 49,167 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,167 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.