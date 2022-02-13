Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,760 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $51.20 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

