Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE COOK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Traeger Inc has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

