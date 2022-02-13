eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Tops $0.0010

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. eosDAC has a market cap of $638,900.96 and $29,886.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.