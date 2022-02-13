EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76.

