EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,317,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,934,000 after buying an additional 133,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.