EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.4% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

