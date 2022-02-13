EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.29 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

