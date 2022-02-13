Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Equitable worth $92,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

