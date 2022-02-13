Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head to Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.96 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -12.60 Eventbrite $106.01 million 13.31 -$224.72 million ($1.53) -9.71

Eventbrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63 Eventbrite 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 71.78%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Eventbrite -93.07% -44.29% -10.50%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

