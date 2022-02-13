Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

