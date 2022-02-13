Everipedia (IQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and $4.37 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,476 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.