Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($42.26).

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,850 ($38.54) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($39.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,276.20. The stock has a market cap of £26.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

