extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $184,516.34 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $184,516.34 and $12,193.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

