FairGame Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001476 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004422 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051409 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

