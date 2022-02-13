Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.31 or 0.06757215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.08 or 1.00125261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

