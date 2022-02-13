Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 11,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,744. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

