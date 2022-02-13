FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.