FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

