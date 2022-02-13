First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.