Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,732 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Five Below worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $168.49 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

