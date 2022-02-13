FLIP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars.

