Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 263,352 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 350.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,352 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

