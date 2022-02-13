Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 48,056 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.