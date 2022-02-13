Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 63,568 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,835.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.